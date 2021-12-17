A social media trend delegating Friday "National School Shooting Day" hasn't prompted the Denton Police Department to be more present at the area schools, but a spokesperson stressed that students should report anything concerning.
Dozens of school districts around the U.S. are aware of a social media trend warning of school shootings and violence at schools Friday. The Washington Post reported police departments saw these posts on Facebook and Snapchat, and TikTok denied such posts were widely circulated on its platform.
"We are aware of the trend," Amy Cunningham, a Denton police spokesperson, said. "Thankfully, we have not seen or heard of any local students sending out threats in response to this trend."
Although there is nothing as of Friday relating to this trend, a Calhoun Middle School student was detained Tuesday in connection with a terroristic threat. A 12-year-old boy allegedly posted a threat online about starting a shooting at the school, police said.
Cunningham said there wasn't an increased presence of police officers in the Denton area schools, but the student resource officers assigned to the middle and high schools are present on their campuses.
"If you see something, say something," Cunningham said. "It's absolutely crucial for any concerning post or behavior to be promptly reported so we can investigate and respond accordingly."
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.