Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said that, as of Sunday afternoon, no formal incident reports have been filed regarding Saturday’s Back the Blue rally on the Downtown Square.
Cunningham said police estimated the event’s attendance at roughly 250 rally participants and 40 counter-protesters. She said the department felt the event went smoothly overall.
Clashes between rally-goers and counter-protesters were frequent but typically limited to verbal arguments. While at least one altercation turned physical and required police intervention, no arrests were made and no reports have been filed for any incidents that occurred.