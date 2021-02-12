Aubrey Middle School's halls were empty Friday when an HVAC unit failed and produced smoke, a schools official has said.
Scott Collins, the Aubrey ISD police chief, said officials discovered smoke around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the school at 815 W. Sherman Drive. The Aubrey and Pilot Point fire departments responded to the incident.
"An HVAC unit had an electrical issue and produced smoke," Collins said. "There was no danger to kids or staff because teachers and staff had a workday, so there was nobody in the building today."
Collins said area agencies followed emergency procedures and checked out the problem and discovered a piece of HVAC equipment that failed. They don't know yet exactly what caused the problem but are repairing the equipment.