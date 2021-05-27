A federal review of the Denton Police Department’s handling of the Darius Tarver shooting last year found no civil rights violations, according to a news release.
The FBI Dallas Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice each reviewed the case independently and determined the Police Department didn’t violate federal law when officers shot and killed Tarver in January 2020. Tarver, 23, was a student at the University of North Texas.
“The decision by the FBI and DOJ in no way minimizes the tragic loss of life, but pushes and compels us to work with our community more closely to keep our city safe, while doing so in a just, inclusive, and equitable manner,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said in the news release.
Denton police announced the independent review on April 19. A spokesperson for the FBI Dallas Division said at the time that the federal review would look into whether the Denton Police Department abused their authority as law enforcement officers.
The review fell under color of law violations, which is a subcategory in allegations regarding civil rights violations. “Color of law” means a person is using authority given to them by the government — such as a law enforcement official — however, “it’s a federal crime for anyone acting under the color of law to willfully deprive or conspire to deprive a person of a right protected by the Constitution or U.S. law.,” according to the FBI’s website.
Those violations include the use of excessive force, sexual assault, false arrests and obstruction of justice, deprivation of medical care and failure to keep from harm.
The review found no such violations.
The death of Tarver, a Black man, in police custody sparked outrage within the Denton community. His father, Kevin Tarver, has advocated for justice for his son ever since his death.
“As usual, we don’t get any information,” Kevin Tarver said in a phone call Thursday afternoon. “Nobody contacts us. I really can’t respond to something I don’t even know about. I can’t respond [at the moment]. Nobody communicates with us. We’ve had nothing from the very beginning.”
On Jan. 21, 2020, Denton police were called to The Forum Apartments on Inman Street for a disturbance. One caller said a man was breaking light fixtures in the apartment building hallway, and one of Tarver’s roommates also called 911 to say Tarver had barricaded his room and kept him from leaving.
The Police Department released body camera footage on March 5, 2020, at a news conference about eight weeks after Tarver’s death. The 13-minute video shows officers telling Tarver to put down a frying pan and meat cleaver several times before they then shoot him with stun guns.
Dixon last year said after police shot Tarver with their stun guns, Tarver then swung a meat cleaver at an officer, injuring that officer. Police then shot Tarver twice with their handguns when he began to advance toward officers.