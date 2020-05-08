This story was updated at 2:10 p.m. to reflect that no animals were injured.
No people or animals were reported injured during a vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 35E that involved a Ford truck and cattle truck, Denton police said.
All lanes of I-35E at U.S. Highway 380 reopened around 1 p.m. Friday after a major crash late Friday morning, according to a social media post from Denton County authorities.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said a cattle truck rear ended a Ford F-250 pulling an enclosed trailer. The cattle truck was loaded but no animals appeared to be injured.
All northbound lanes of I-35E at University Drive and two southbound I-35E lanes were closed around 11:47 a.m. Friday as authorities investigated the crash. No injuries were reported.
Northbound traffic on I-35W was diverted to southbound I-35E. An update from Denton County Emergency Services at 1 p.m. said there was still a heavy amount of traffic south.