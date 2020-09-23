The Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group, out of Jersey City, New Jersey, recently donated 500 face shields to Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Denton. The donation will allow Mayberry Gardens, located off Teasley Lane, to provide face shields to all staff members across its three facilities, according to a news release.
The donation happened after Ellise Pierce, the daughter of a Mayberry Gardens resident, read about the Jersey City group and contacted them to see if they might be able to provide face shields to Mayberry Gardens.
“Ashley Strand, who I spoke to ... didn’t hesitate. ‘How many do you need?’” Pierce recalled.
“We are happy to be able to support senior facilities such as Mayberry Gardens that care for our most vulnerable citizens,” Justin Handsman, founder of the maker group, said in the news release.
“We are so thankful for our families, staff and community and all the amazing people/groups that have blessed us with donations,” Mayberry Gardens administrator Kim Bomgardner said separately. “The Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group is one of those amazing groups.”