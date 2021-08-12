Denton City Hall has released the application materials of another nine candidates who have applied the be Denton’s next city attorney — including Catherine Clifton, who has been serving in an interim capacity since May.
The search firm GovHR, hired to find the city’s next city attorney, continued to accept applications through Monday, after extending the deadline so the city could solicit more candidates. On Wednesday, the city released the latest — and final — round of candidates to the Denton Record-Chronicle. They are:
David Beyleryan of Paris, Texas. He has been a managing attorney for Lone Star Aid in Paris since June 2016. Beyleryan also has been an assistant staff judge advocate (JAG) for the United States Air Force in Tinker, Oklahoma, since September 2016, and was assistant attorney general from 2014 to 2016 in Paris, handling child support cases. From 2013 to 2014, Beyleryan was managing attorney for Legal Aid Services in Hugo. And from 2011 to 2013, he was title examiner/attorney in Moore, Oklahoma. Beyleryan received his juris doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law in May 2011 and bachelor of science in December 2007 from Texas A&M at Commerce with a double major in history and political science.
■
Jennifer F. Callan of Houston. She’s assistant county attorney at the Harris County Attorney’s Office. She has been a deputy section chief for the city of Houston legal department; senior assistant city attorney for Houston; director of professional accountability for the city of El Paso; assistant city attorney for El Paso; associate attorney for Ray, Valdez, McChristian & Jeans in El Paso; associate attorney for Hicks & Lucky in El Paso; and assistant district attorney for the 34th Judicial District in El Paso. Callan received her juris doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in Indiana in May 1994. Four years earlier, she received her bachelor of arts in political science from Alfred University in New York.
■
Catherine Clifton of Denton. Since May 2019, she has been deputy city attorney, assistant city attorney and interim city attorney here. And since 2018, she has been a self-employed human resources consultant. Clifton also has been an assistant administrative director for Midland; senior assistant city attorney for Odessa; assistant city attorney for Ector County Attorney’s Office; and self-employed attorney. She received her juris doctor from Texas Tech School of Law, master of business administration from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and bachelor of arts from Southwestern University in Georgetown.
■
Andrew Hagan of Big Spring. Since February 2020, he has been city attorney, and since 2014, he has worked as an attorney in Uvalde. From 2011 to 2020, Hagan was a municipal court judge in Uvalde. He received his juris doctor from Rutgers University School of Law in New Jersey and bachelor of arts in economics from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.
■
Susan Keller of Carrollton. She has been first assistant city attorney in Carrollton since 2012. Keller also has worked for Messer, McDonald & Fort; and been assistant city attorney for Plano; and prosecutor for Carrollton. Keller received her juris doctor from Dedman School of Law from Southern Methodist University in 1997.
■
Cynthia Kirchoff of Austin. She has been senior attorney since December 2020 at Messer, Fort & McDonald PLLC in Austin; deputy city attorney for Denton; city attorney for St. Cloud, Minnesota; and attorney at law and attorney in Minnesota. Kirchoff received her juris doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul and master of arts in urban planning from Minnesota State University and bachelor of arts from the University of Minnesota.
■
David W. May of Austin. Since August 2018, he has been an assistant city attorney for the city of Austin. May has also worked as a JAG for the United States Air Force Reserve Command and the 159th Fighter Wing of the Louisiana Air National Guard. He completed assignments with the U.S. Air Force in German and San Antonio; and worked as an associate at Strong, Pipkin, Bissell & Ledyard in Beaumont. Also, he has worked as an associate attorney with Spears and Gary of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and as a clerk to the chief district judge in the 14th Judicial District Court in Lake Charles. He received his juris doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in May 2011, master of arts in industrial and organizational psychology in 2000 from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, and bachelor of arts in psychology, with a minor in English, from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston in 1997.
■
Kristin A. Regel of Richardson. Regel is an attorney with Regel PLLC. In Dallas, she has worked with the Denney Law Group; the Law Offices of Kenneth G. Wincorn P.C., in Richardson; DeHay & Elliston in Dallas as senior associate; as associate with Brown McCarroll LLP in Dallas; as associate with Cooper & Scully P.C. in Dallas; and as a Texas associate in Dallas for Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons LLP. Regel received her juris doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio in May 1997 and her bachelor of arts in multinational organizations and minor in business in 1994 from St. Mary’s.
■
Mack Reinwand of Denton. Since November 2020, he has been first city attorney. Reinwand also has worked as deputy city attorney for Denton; senior attorney for Messer Rockefeller & Fort PLLC in Frisco; as land use attorney for the city of Arlington; as assistant police legal adviser; and as a prosecutor. He received his juris doctor from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in May 2006 and his bachelor of arts in economics in Provo, Utah, at Brigham Young University in December 2001.
The first five applicants are:
• David Chatten of Ontario, Canada. A crown prosecutor for 17 years, he has specialized in civil, employment and government administrative law. He also has worked as a prosecutor and paralegal in Belleville, Ontario. He received a bachelor of laws in the United Kingdom in 2016.
• Kelli Hooper of Atlanta. She has worked as a senior supervisor attorney since January. Hooper has been a partner with KBH Law in Fayetteville, Georgia, during that same period and has represented law firm Hooper & Honore in Atlanta and worked as an associate for firm AB Bishop & Associates in Fayetteville, Georgia. As a law clerk, she has represented the Southern Poverty Law Center; Wiggins, Childs, Quinn & Pantazis of Birmingham, Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Public Health of Montgomery. Hooper received her Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham in 2007.
• Jay Johnson of Dallas. Since May 2021, he has been an associate attorney for Carpenter & Associates. He also has been assistant attorney general and land representative for Enterprise Products in Houston. Johnson received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and economics in 2009 from Southern Methodist University. In 2012, he received his Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University. From 2013 to 2019, Johnson was an attorney at law under the Texas State Bar.
• Ryan Kelley of McKinney. From January 2009 to January 2021, he was an assistant state attorney in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also has worked as a public defender in Tampa and an associate attorney for Fisher & Bendeck in West Palm Beach. He received his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2004 in St. Petersburg, Florida; earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from Florida State University in 2000; and became licensed to practice law in Florida in 2004 and in Texas in 2019.
• George Mitcham of Denton. Since July 2014, he has worked as a private practice attorney. He also has been an assistant district attorney for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office; a realty specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; law clerk at Hayes, Coffee & Berry; a police officer with the Carrollton Police Department; and detention officer for Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Mitcham was also in the U.S. Army.
Denton officials are expected to begin interviews for city attorney candidates by September — about four months after Clifton was appointed interim in that position.
On June 7, council members asked staff to engage the Illinois-based search firm GovHR to find their next city attorney — a process expected to cost at least $20,000.
Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are City Council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.