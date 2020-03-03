Ryan Williams, a political newcomer, defeated incumbent Hugh Coleman for the County Commissioner Precinct 1 spot in the Republican primary by 273 votes.
Williams, a 45-year-old who retired after selling his medical equipment company but continues to work as a reserve police officer, squeaked ahead on election day after early results showed Coleman in the lead.
The Williams campaign had an aggressive ground campaign as well as support on election day, and the support from his family and campaign workers helped him win, he said.
“I’m humbled by all of the support we got from all the voters in Denton County Precinct 1, and I’ve got to thank not only my wife for her support and my son, but all the team members involved in my campaign that did a wonderful job and worked countless hours,” he said Tuesday night. “We knocked on 25,000 doors. We feel so confident that’s one of the biggest reasons we won.”
Coleman served in the position for more than a decade and was first elected in 2008.
“I’m proud of all the work I’ve done for Denton County; I’m proud of my record — I wouldn’t change a thing,” Coleman said Tuesday night. “I was honored to be given the opportunity to serve, and I’ll still be living in our community, and you’ll see my around.”
Early election results showed Coleman leading, but the margin shrunk as Tuesday’s votes were released. Williams had 46% of the early vote, a net of 6,196 ballots compared with Coleman’s 7,142. Coleman’s edge lessened to 39 votes with 42 of 58 precincts reporting. Final results came in right before 11 p.m., with Williams holding 50.85% of the vote and Coleman at 49.3%.
“Today at the polls we had a phenomenal turnout with individuals involved in our campaign, and they really pulled through for me,” Williams said. “The people have decided what they want for their next county commissioner.”
A major platform of Williams’ campaign was that he would be a full-time commissioner since Coleman has maintained a law office while Williams is retired. On the flip side, Coleman supporters critiqued Williams’ lack of a voting record, since when he filed to run he had not voted in an election since 2000.
Early on in the campaign, all of the sitting county commissioners and the county judge endorsed Coleman. Meanwhile, Williams drew support from notable county conservatives such as former Republican Party chairwoman Lisa Hendrickson.
Williams will face Sandy Swan, the only Democrat running for the position, in the general election in November.