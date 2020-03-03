With all precincts reporting, Danny Fletcher bested Precinct 4 Constable Tim Burch by more than 3,900 votes Tuesday night.
The winner will oversee parts of western Denton, as well as swaths of southwestern Denton County, including Ponder, Argyle and Flower Mound.
Only a few of the early voting precincts saw a close race between the two; the vast majority clearly showed voters’ preference for Fletcher.
Reached by phone late Tuesday, Fletcher said he was overwhelmed with how much confidence voters had in him, and he planned to make sure he didn’t do anything to undermine that confidence.
“I had hoped that our message reached voters and they they had the same general feeling that I did,” Fletcher said. “That I was the best candidate to bring the strength to that office to make it better.”
In the lead-up to the primary vote, Fletcher also received endorsements from all sitting Denton County constables except, of course, Burch himself. In response to those endorsements, Fletcher said he felt both humbled and honored.
While Burch has long defended his actions, criticism over his connection with his former deputy, among other issues, has weakened his stance with county officials. The former deputy, Barry Minoff, is currently awaiting trial for allegedly misappropriating funds from a nonprofit.
Burch was recently criticized by County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson in a letter she sent to voters, in which she endorsed Fletcher.
While incumbents can typically expect support from other elected officials, the Precinct 4 constable race is one of the exceptions to the rule. Over the past several months, Fletcher received campaign donations from Doug Boydston, current Precinct 5 constable, and state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton.
Fletcher also received a donation from Jeri Rodriguez, a candidate for the Precinct 3 constable seat left vacant after current Constable Jerry Raburn decided not to run.
With all votes tallied, Rodriguez trailed Dan Rochelle for the Precinct 3 nomination by more than 1,000 votes. Turnout in the race was less than half that of the neighboring Precinct 4 race.
Precinct 3 covers a section of southeastern Denton County that includes Highland Village and Lewisville.
Reached by phone late Tuesday night, Rochelle attributed his win to an aggressive weekend door-knocking campaign.
“We knocked on over 3,700 doors in the precinct,” he said. “We were busy from November on.”
Rochelle began working as a police captain for the Lewisville Police Department in 2014. Rodriguez had worked under Raburn as chief deputy constable, a position she’s held since 2011.
While he said he’d loved his job with Lewisville, Rochelle said he was looking forward to a career change. Come January, he said he’d begin doing a great job for Precinct 3 residents.
No Democrats ran for any constable seats in Denton County, so Tuesday’s Republican winners will likely take office.
Burch and Rodriguez did not return calls requesting comment late Tuesday night.