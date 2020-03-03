With nearly 80% of relevant voting precincts reported, Danny Fletcher led Precinct 4 Constable Tim Burch by nearly more than 3,600 votes Tuesday night.
Whomever is ultimately elected will oversee parts of western Denton, as well as swaths of southwestern Denton County, including Ponder, Argyle and Flower Mound.
Only a few of the early voting precincts saw a close race between the two, with the vast majority showing voters' preference for Fletcher.
In the lead up to the primary vote, Fletcher also received endorsements from all sitting Denton County constables except, of course, Burch himself.
While Burch has long defended his actions, criticism over his connection with his former deputy, among other issues, has weakened his stance with county officials. The former deputy, Barry Minoff, is currently awaiting trial for allegedly misappropriating funds from a nonprofit.
Burch was recently criticized by County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson in a letter she sent to voters, in which she endorsed Fletcher.
While incumbents can typically expect support from other elected officials, the Precinct 4 constable race is one of the exceptions to prove the rule. Over the past several months, Fletcher received campaign donations from Doug Boydston, current Precinct 5 constable, and state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton.
Fletcher also received a donation from Jeri Rodriguez, a candidate for the Precinct 3 constable seat left vacant after current Constable Jerry Raburn decided not to run.
With nearly 85% of relevant precincts reported, Rodriguez trailed Dan Rochelle by just over 1,000 votes Tuesday night. Turnout in the race was less than half that of the neighboring Precinct 4 race.
Precinct 3 covers a section of southeastern Denton County that includes Highland Village and Lewisville.
Rochelle began working as a police captain for the Lewisville Police Department in 2014. Rodriguez had worked under Raburn as chief deputy constable, a position she's held since 2011.
This article will be updated as more results become available.