By now, many of our readers have experienced the e-Edition, our daily digital replica of the Denton Record-Chronicle. It has been gratifying to see the many longtime print subscribers — some of whom were less than enthusiastic about the change away from daily printed editions — now enjoying the daily newspaper on their computer, tablet or phone.
In fact, more than 80% of our print subscribers have now activated their digital access so they can read the Record-Chronicle digitally. That percentage continues to grow each week, and the number of new digital subscriptions we’re adding continues to grow as well, exceeding our expectations.
We’ve got a long way to go to reach every reader in Denton County, but we’re pleased with the results so far.
I have appreciated the notes of encouragement and voices of support I’ve heard in the community as we have made some challenging decisions about our business. Others have suggested our focus on building digital audience is “just about making money” or accused us of trying to “get rid of older, longtime subscribers.”
Some have even said they expect us to go out of business soon.
To be clear: We are here because we want to deliver independent, local news that is produced by journalists who live in and care about our communities. That’s why I bought the Record-Chronicle back from Dallas-based A.H. Belo Corp., after all.
We aim to serve our readers and our advertisers in the ways that are most meaningful to them. And today, more than ever, that means building the best possible news and advertising products in the digital space.
I hope subscribers are finding that the daily e-Edition allows us to provide so much more than a printed newspaper did. Because it has later deadlines for our news team, the e-Edition contains later-breaking stories and scores, fresher election results and faster government meeting coverage.
It has more photos and stock listings. It has the best bets on TV every night and the National Weekly every Sunday. It has digital comics and 25 interactive games and puzzles every day. It has more circulars from more stores than we’ve ever had in print. And along with sports coverage from our local high schools and colleges, it has a daily page of transactions, standings and scores, plus weekly profiles of all Power 5 football conferences. (Basketball is on the way, too.) It also has NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL coverage, including pregame notes and postgame coverage.
We’ve got plans to add even more in 2021, as we continue to look for more unique content in the e-Edition to offer you more to read, learn and do.
Some of the additions you can expect to see include updates to the user experience of the e-Edition. You will be able to listen to stories through an audio enhancement. You also will be able to “clip” stories from the e-Edition to send or file away, much as you would a printed paper. We expect to have the ability to expand video within the e-Edition, creating a much more interactive experience for our audience.
You’ll also see expanded local coverage through our partnerships with the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, and you’ll see a heavy push for more local content taking the place of state, national and world coverage from The Associated Press. We want to focus our resources on creating unique, independent news that covers Denton communities — coverage you won’t find anywhere else — instead of headlines and datelines that can easily be found elsewhere.
This brings me to the next step in our evolution to become a digital-first media company. Effective Jan. 1, we will publish only our weekend edition in print. You will still have access to your Wednesday e-Edition online, but it will not be delivered in the mail as it is today.
We are finding that more and more of our subscribers are wanting to read the e-Edition only, choosing to save money by stopping their print editions and instead taking advantage of receiving more current news online.
More than 2,000 newspapers in the U.S. have closed their doors in the past 15 years, and in many of those communities, no news source has replaced them. Studies show democracy suffers in these “news deserts.” Lacking a source for independent news is bad for civic life, for business, for schools and social interests.
We will not let that happen in Denton. Our goal is to continue to evolve, to transform our company so that we can continue to serve our communities into the future — just as we have for the past 117 years.