Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday.
No DCTA buses or the A-train run Wednesday. Denton Record-Chronicle offices will close at noon on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Denton libraries and recreation facilities will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and re-open for regular hours Thursday. The animal shelter will be closed Wednesday.
Solid waste crews will collect Wednesday’s route on Thursday, and Thursday’s route on Friday. To request a curbside collection of a live Christmas tree (free of decorations and flocking), call 940-349-8700 during business hours.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will also be closed Wednesday. The control tower and flight services will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours per day.
Both Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas will have campus offices closed until Thursday, Jan. 2.
To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To reach Denton police for a non-emergency, call 940-349-8181. Press 8 to report an animal emergency. Call 940-349-7000 for a utility emergency.