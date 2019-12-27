When Texas Woman's University students get back to campus in January, they'll have a new student union.
A renovation and expansion of Hubbard Hall will have a soft opening when students are back and a grand opening in late February. Now, the three-story building features 100,000 square feet of renovated space and 25,000 square feet of new construction, said David Sweeten, director of the student union and conference services.
When people walk in through the main entrance, visitors will recognize the entry way and staircase, but as they proceed through the building they'll be eased into the changes and addition.
"We want people in the community to say, 'This is the Hubbard Hall I remember' because we want to recapture that excitement," he said. "This is such a popular space for us. Even for things like prom and homecoming season with local high school students staging photos here. It's just such a great space."
Past the entrance there are new and renovated ballrooms and meeting space, with the largest ballroom capable of seating 1,000 people or banquet seating for 640. On this level, there's also quiet study spaces, open desk spaces complete with outlets and USB ports at every seat, lounge furniture and some university offices.
The lower level, which used to just be storage space for things like golf carts and old furniture, is bound to be the most busy, Sweeten said. First, it's where the food is. There will be a Chick-fil-A, Qdoba Mexican Grill and Community Choice — a dining concept that students get to pick. In the spring, it will be a pho noodle shop.
"Students will vote each semester, so in March they vote for the fall," said Amy Evans, director of communications for Student Life. "So it's an experimental space that fluctuates with the whims of the students. They really do get a voice and a say in it."
This level also features a performance stage near the food court area, a 295-seat auditorium and student organization space. For the first time, the Student Government Association has its own chambers, and organizations have a large office space to share.
"Students wanted places to hang out, so places like the SGA chambers when SGA doesn't have a space on campus — this is now a place for them to come home," Sweeten said.
There's also several lounge spaces for different student populations, like a commuters lounge and a veterans lounge. There's also a meditation space, something students asked for, Sweeten said. It's located between two all-gender bathrooms. Both feature showers so students can wash their feet before they pray, or students who commute via bike can shower before class, Sweeten said.
The $54 million project has been in the works since 2015 when students voted to finance a new union and it was approved by the Texas Legislature. The current union was built in 1970, and TWU has more than tripled its student population since then.
Original projections when the Board of Regents approved the project in 2017 slated the opening for fall 2019.
Students first voted for a new union in 2012, but the Texas Legislature shot down the project because they opposed all collegiate fee increases that session.