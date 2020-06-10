United Way of Denton County has created a local support program for those providing in-home child care with the goal of increasing access to affordable care in Denton County.
As more Texans return to work, child care options remain limited across the state, with many child care facilities remaining closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Denton County Family Child Care Network, created in conjunction with the Child Care Workgroup of the Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team with funds from the Texas Workforce Commission, is aimed at supplementing local child care options by helping 50 in-home child care providers become licensed child care or Texas Rising Star facilities.
The 15-month program, running from May 2020 to August 2021, will provide in-depth professional development opportunities including monthly training and networking opportunities for those interested in starting, or who are already operating, small businesses providing in-home child care. With 37% of child care providers in the state remaining closed, program coordinators hope the move will ease the burden on working parents.
Training, which will begin in July, is aimed at assisting in-home providers in becoming competitive in the child care field, developing curriculum and ensuring child care safety measures. The program will also provide some financial assistance to offset costs associated with pursuing licensing and other startup costs.
To register for virtual information sessions on the program, visit http://www.unitedwaydenton.org/FamilyChildCare.