As the new chef at Our Daily Bread, Setama Pillai-Miller is bringing new flavors to the soup kitchen and doing a job she finds very fulfilling.
Pillai-Miller put on the chef’s apron in July, filling a role left open when previous chef Liz Whitaker retired last summer. Pillai-Miller was already on staff and migrated to the chef’s role from food service manager in a smooth transition.
“I love to cook,” Pillai-Miller said. “I’ve always wanted to do something like I’m doing now — helping people. … It’s probably one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever done, and I truly love what I do.”
Pillai-Miller grew up in New Hampshire, and along the way, she found herself in Texas. She graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island in 2001 with a degree in culinary arts. After graduating, she said she worked her way around and went to Austin before landing in Dallas.
She’s worked in the kitchen as a sous chef, as a hotel manager overseeing the service areas, catering sales for corporate social functions and providing private dining for the University of Texas Southwestern Alumni Association.
She said she went into the food industry because cooking is her passion. Pillai-Miller has put her own twist on the kitchen, bringing in Indian and Caribbean flavors from her cultural background for clients, staff and volunteers.
“I try to put (in) a lot of that flare because I know those spices,” she said.
As the head chef, she coordinates food orders with the food banks they work with, but her main duty is creating the daily menu. Her day starts around 7:30 a.m. when she comes in to begin preparing breakfast — a hot or cold meal — and ends around 3 p.m.
“Whatever we have, I try to make a meal with whatever comes in fresh,” Pillai-Miller said. “We do get a lot of fresh produce and fruits from different vendors that donate to us.”
Alva Santos, the assistant director of the Monsignor King shelter, praised the new chef’s creativity in the kitchen, the new flavors she’s bringing for nutritious meals and dedication to using as much fresh produce as she can.
“It is definitely very new to us,” she said. “I don’t think it’s just [bringing in her culture], but also knowing how to use different spices and being able to have such an imagination to come up with different recipes.”
Santos said she uses the word "recipes" loosely because Pillai-Miller doesn’t actually have a recipe book she follows. Pillai-Miller called her daily menus a surprise basket.
She’s also incorporating vegetarian meals and said about 15 clients ask for a vegetarian meal. Santos said one guest has several food allergies and intolerances, and Pillai-Miller has made meals that particular guest can eat.
“Monday she made a pizza,” Santos said. “I thought she was just pulling frozen pizzas from the freezer. The pizza was on a naan and had baba ghanoush, olives, bell peppers and tomatoes. I don’t even know if it had cheese or not.”
Ever since she began at Our Daily Bread, Pillai-Miller said things have been great.
“We have a great leader in Wendy [McGee] and Alva, and I enjoy working with the powerhouse women that I work with,” she said. “They are definitely doing a great thing for the community.”