The Denton Record-Chronicle's website, DentonRC.com, will switch to Word Table for comment integration starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.
That means users need to make a quick profile with World Table, through app.worldtable.co. To create an account, users can enter their email and create a password, or log in through Google, Twitter or Facebook.
Users will still be able to comment on stories, columns and letters and now will be able to rank and interact with comments in new ways to foster community engagement.