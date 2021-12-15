Dollars from American Rescue Plan funding has allowed the city to add more money to the new Loop 288 shelter, which Denton’s community services director said is still on track to open by this time next year.
In December 2022, the city is expected to open the new shelter and services headquarters for people experiencing homelessness. It will house Our Daily Bread, together with Monsignor King Outreach Center — two nonprofit organizations that have worked together for years.
“We’re still on schedule for the timeline we’ve been proposing,” Dani Shaw, Denton’s community services director, said Tuesday.
The project, now budgeted for $9.2 million, hasn’t had any setbacks this year. Some construction projects such as the Denton Police Department Headquarters and Substation have had delays due to supply chain issues.
Denton officials bought the building, which used to house a nursing home, in 2020 with the intent of finding more space for host resources for people experiencing homelessness.
“We have some additional funding that’s been made to help support the construction, so the budget looks higher because ARP dollars are helping with renovation of the building,” Shaw said.
Homelessness relief was at the top of Denton City Council members’ priority list this summer when city staff showed them how much funding the city would have through the American Rescue Plan. Those relief funds are intended to respond to COVID-19 or its economic impacts.
Denton will receive $23.29 million over the next two years in two tranches. The first of $11.65 million arrived this summer. Shaw said $5 million was budgeted for the Loop 288 building. City staff in April said about $5 million more was needed for the project at the time.
By April, the building had been gutted down to the skeleton. Last month, contractors broke ground, and Shaw said they’ve started demolishing the building.
“Right now it’s in the process of demolition,” Shaw said. “They’ve shored up the walls so they can demo some of the interior framing … to put in the redesign of the facility interior.”
She said contractors may reskin the building as well, which means the existing brick will be removed and new material added.
“It’ll look very different once it’s completed,” she said. “The blue fencing around it shows it’s underway.”
The shelter will have four wings, according to a conceptual design of the interior by the city. One will be the commercial kitchen, and directly to the east will be the emergency shelter. The wing south of the kitchen will house program services, and the wing to the east of it will be the enhanced shelter.
In total, the 34,000-square-foot building will hold 152 beds for clients. The emergency shelter will have 120 beds divided among 10 rooms, and the enhanced shelter will have 18 rooms with 32 beds divided up. The enhanced shelter will be for clients transitioning out of the program and into more permanent housing solutions.
“Substantial completion [will be in] late October with plans to move in December of 2022,” Shaw said. “Fingers crossed all goes well.”