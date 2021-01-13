Motorists in Denton can drive a little bit easier starting late Wednesday afternoon: New lanes are opening on Fort Worth Drive.
According to a traffic alert from the city of Denton, the Texas Department of Transportation Wednesday is actively switching to open two northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 377 from Interstate 35-E to south of FM 1830.
The traffic switch should be ready by 5 p.m. Wednesday, just in time for anyone traveling home from work in the evening. Before then, the city expects delays and backups as crews work to safely complete the switch and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes.
The release says traffic control cones and barricades will be in place Wednesday afternoon to allow crews to safely complete the switch. As they finish, the city is asking motorists to follow obey construction signs in the area.