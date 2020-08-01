The right lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35W near the I-35E and I-35W split will be closed beginning 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Construction crews will close the lane to place a concrete traffic barrier and implement temporary striping to shift lanes for the new traffic pattern.
Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the new pattern and TxDOT suggests that drivers stay aware in the work zone. Information about road closures and other projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.