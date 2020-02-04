Hope McClure is the new head of the Denton Central Appraisal District, replacing longtime head Rudy Durham after his departure in November.
According to DCAD records, McClure previously served as the office manager.
McClure has a Registered Professional Appraiser (RPA) license, a Registered Texas Assessor/Collector (RTA) license, a Certified Tax Administrator (CTA) license and is a Certified Chief Appraiser (CCA). She also holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas and a Masters of executive business administration from Texas Woman’s University.