The Denton County Transportation Authority approved the policy for its Transportation Reinvestment Program (TRiP), a project funding program for member cities Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, at Thursday’s November board meeting.
The board spent hours across its past several meetings discussing TRiP, which will allow for partnerships between the authority and the three member cities to fund transit-related projects. The program is scheduled to begin next year and will run for five years before the board needs to approve its continuation.
An initial startup amount of $2 million will be placed into the program for 2021, in addition to its annual funding, set at 15% of the authority’s net available fund balance from the previous financial year. Cities will be required to go through an application process including the details of the project, how much funding is being requested and how the project enhances DCTA’s transit goals.
The program includes a wide scope of eligible projects, including bike lanes, street lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks, among others. Many of the projects are required to be along existing or planned DCTA routes to be eligible, though sidewalks and crosswalks can be within a mile of those routes.
While TRiP is only accessible to the authority’s three member cities, any municipality that becomes a member in the future will be eligible for the program the next fiscal year after they join.
Monthly ridership figures were not available Thursday as at past meetings, but the staff financial report shows ridership numbers through Sep. 30, the last day of fiscal year 2020, in comparison with the previous year. The year’s numbers are still preliminary and could change as more information is received.
Impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority experienced a 43% drop in overall ridership, going from 3.01 million individual rides in fiscal year 2019 to 1.73 million. Total bus ridership saw a 46% decrease, from 2.49 million to 1.36 million rides, and rail ridership decreased at a similar rate, from 393,700 to 221,316.
DCTA did report increases in ridership at its past few meetings, but the numbers were still down substantially from where they were before the pandemic. No in-depth discussion took place Thursday on ridership trends going forward, though board chair and Denton mayor Chris Watts commented on the authority’s sales tax revenue, which came in at $29.8 million for the 2020 financial year — $800,000 more than in the original budget and $1 million more than the previous year.
“That’s amazing,” Watts said. “That just reflects the cities as well, that the cities didn’t take as big a hit as they thought they would — certainly, Denton did not.”
The board also approved its service plan for the University of North Texas spring semester Thursday. For each semester, the authority adjusts its service to account for any changes necessary for UNT, though the approved plan for spring will be identical to the fall plan.
As the same plan will be implemented again, the authority will still operate 11 fixed bus routes and one Lyft on-demand zone at UNT Monday through Friday, with Mean Green Night Rider and Mean Green Plus service available on nights and weekends.