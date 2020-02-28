A new freeway — the Ganzer Road extension — is being proposed for Denton’s northeast side, part of a new, long-term plan for major roads that also turns East University Drive into a freeway in the coming years.
The city’s engineering department unveiled the proposal for the new freeway during a Denton City Council briefing this week. Although it was called Ganzer, the new freeway would cross fields and Clear Creek bottomlands between FM428 and U.S. Highway 377 where no road exists today.
“This would be a regionally significant road,” the city’s traffic engineer, Pamela Alummoottil, told city council members in a workshop Tuesday. “We support it.”
The current Ganzer Road is located miles to the west of the proposed freeway extension that bears its name. It starts north of Krum, runs under Interstate 35 and ends just east of North Bonnie Brae Street on Denton’s west side.
The eastern Ganzer Road freeway extension is being proposed as a regional alternate route for University Drive, or U.S. Highway 380, Alummoottil said.
The Texas Department of Transportation is already redesigning U.S. 380 as a freeway east of Geesling Road. A new, short bypass would directly connect U.S. 380 traffic to north Loop 288 (also expected to be a freeway in the long run) and divert thru traffic that would otherwise come through central Denton, Alummoottil said.
More than 70,000 cars per day are expected to travel U.S. 380 by 2045.
The proposal for an eastern Ganzer Road freeway extension surprised Precinct 1 Denton County Commissioner Hugh Coleman. He has advocated for both FM428 and U.S. 380 to become freeways.
“I’ll be looking into this further,” Coleman said, adding he’d prefer that FM428 traffic be connected to Loop 288 for the east-west connection to the interstate.
Alummoottil’s briefing was part of a series council members have received during the past few months because Denton is updating its mobility plan. Once Denton adopts the plan later this year, the city can preserve right of way for new roads and widening old ones.
In addition, when portions of Denton’s plan are accepted as part of the regional mobility plan, Denton can also apply for regional transportation funds to help build those roads.
Several council members expressed concern about new road alignments that crossed developed parcels.
“All alignments move toward minimal impact on existing development,” Alummoottil told them.
Some of the proposed updates to Denton’s new have followed meetings where planners and engineers got public feedback. The city will get more public feedback on the final draft before adopting the new mobility plan, which provides not only for cars but also for pedestrians and bicyclists.