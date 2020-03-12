Denton County AgriLife Extension will host a stakehold meeting to launch the new green infrastructure and nature systems as part of the new Denton County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The program, titled "Incorporating Green Infrastructure/Low Impact Development, Open Space and Nature-Based Systems" will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Emily Fowler Library at 502 Oakland St.
In the meeting, AgriLife Extension agents will conduct the meeting to go over the goals of the project, overview of Denton's Wastershed Protection Program and the Denton County Greenbelt Plan.