Denton Fire Station 8 at 3131 S. Colorado Blvd. is a project five years in the making, and it’s set to be completed by early 2021.
As Denton’s population grows, emergency services must expand to reach different parts of the city in time to help residents. Battalion Chief David Boots, a fire department spokesperson, said they identified a hole near the medical corridor in southeastern Denton in 2015, but it took years to get city approval, personnel and contracts signed for the new station.
“This is going to be the first added engine company since we opened Station 7 … in June of 2007,” Boots said. “We added Medic 8 back in January of 2017, we added Medic 4 back in June of 2018. ... We’ve added a bit, but this will be the first fire apparatus in 13 years.”
Denton Fire Station 4 moved its location in 2018 and Fire Station 3 is currently under reconstruction. While new buildings were constructed in both cases, Fire Station 8 will be an entirely new station.
The plan is for the station to be completed by January 2021. Medic 8, which is currently operating out of Medical City Denton, will move to the station. About 18 people will operate the station in three shifts, with two people to an ambulance and three or four on the fire engine.
Right now, fire-related calls in the area near Brinker Road and Colorado Boulevard come from Denton Fire Station 2 on Mockingbird Lane, the Central Fire Station on East Hickory Street or Fire Station 6 on Teasley Lane south of Loop 288.
“This station is going to cover all of the areas basically bordered by the train to the north [and] a little bit farther, the mall area, all of this medical corridor, all the way down to the north side of [the] Lakeview area,” Boots said.
The area will stretch to Interstate 35E and south of it to the Denton State Supported Living Center, he said, adding: “It’s a very busy area.”
Fire Station 8 will also be a smaller station, Boots said. Construction plans from the city’s website show the site will be 8,500 square feet. By comparison, the new Fire Station 3 will be 16,000 square feet and Fire Station 4 is about 13,000 square feet.
While it’ll be more compact, Fire Station 8 will still have the same features as the other stations — without a big truck company. The station will be able to house seven people at a time with a captain’s quarters and six dorm rooms for firefighters.
On Friday, crews were finishing up the main driveway and getting concrete put in around the facility. Although the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect construction, Boots said the usual delays have been caused by rain.
“Once we get the concrete in, we’ll have a dry area to be able to get in and get out, and they’ll start going vertical here real soon in the next few weeks,” Boots said.