Denton Affordable Housing Corporation announced Jacob Moses as their new executive director on June 17. Moses filled the position on June 8.
He served on the board of DAHC for two years. Moses’ past experience involved working as a Community Builder with Strong Towns, an international nonprofit media organization.
DAHC is a long-standing nonprofit that works to provide, promote and encourage quality affordable housing.
Moses is replacing Rudolph Garza who served as the executive assistant for nearly two years. During his tenure, Garza utilized his experience in construction to see that the housing units’ standards for maintenance and repair were raised higher.
Moses will ensure they continue advocating for current and prospective residents and work with local advocates to create a community in Denton.
Moses has a background in communications, community building and advocacy. He was selected due to his knowledge of city government, housing needs and systems and the city of Denton as a whole, according to a press release.