A few changes have come to the northbound Interstate 35 and University Drive intersection over the last few months, and the final completion date is set for February 2022.
The new entrance ramp to get onto the highway at U.S. Highway 380 opened Wednesday morning, ahead of schedule. The new entrance ramp is now closer to the U.S. 380 intersection. The previous entrance ramp at Oak Street closed permanently in September and was turned into an exit to give motorists more space on the frontage road.
“The new ramp did open this morning so those are ahead of schedule,” Tony Hartzel, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson, said Wednesday. “We were looking at doing those early next year, but the contractor got those done early. It was an important project to get done as quickly as possible. We’re happy to open it early.”
For the interim solution, TxDOT and city of Denton representatives met to discuss options in early 2021 and found that switching the former exit and entrance ramps on I-35 was the best solution to alleviate congestion. That change was proposed after a traffic study.
“What we did is pull the entrance ramp back further south and it does take motorists a bit of time to learn where the new ramps are, but this will help get traffic onto the frontage road earlier and not have them stacking in a queue at the 380 traffic light,” he said. “It gets them on the frontage road without the potential for backup on the highway.”
Although the new entrance opened early, completion for this interim improvement isn’t expected to be completed earlier than February, which is still in line with the previous expectation of finishing in early 2022. No further construction will happen during the holidays between Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
TxDOT contractors will complete median and signal work the weekend of Jan. 7, 2022.
Further construction will also create an additional left turn at the northbound U.S. 380 intersection and an extension of the intersection’s existing right turn lane.
“We’re finishing some work at the intersection itself to add a left turn lane, but in doing so, we need to tear out some median area to provide that lane,” Hartzel said. “We also need to move a signal box and pedestrian activation pole for the signals in that area.”
This means the traffic lights at this intersection will be flashing red from 12 a.m. on Jan. 6 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 9. Hartzel said law enforcement will help direct traffic.
The $1.8 million improvement project is meant to be an interim solution for motorists who were worried about safety at this busy intersection. Hartzel said the plan to widen I-35 from North Texas Boulevard to U.S. 77 is tentatively set to begin in late 2023. Right now, it’s estimated to be a $116 million project.