Construction on the new Department of Public Safety office expected to shorten wait times and increase service capability in Denton is estimated to begin in October, according to DPS.
DPS anticipates the office will be complete by May 2021, which is some months later than previous estimates from a legislative aide for state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton.
Stucky’s state office was “more than involved” in advocating for the new office. Stucky said they allocated over $8 million for the new office because they believe Denton’s existing office, located at 820 N. Loop 288, was no longer capable of supporting the county’s population.
“Today, we have around 900,000 [people], and we’re considered one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation,” Stucky said. “Denton is growing rapidly, and there’s many people that do not want to — and should not have to — travel 20, 30 or 40 miles to go to the DPS office.”
Stucky said the current office does not efficiently provide in-person service given the population. Though, the pandemic might change policies on renewing driver’s licenses that would previously require a citizen to come to the office in person.
The too-small office and its parking lot also caused concern for safety, Stucky said.
“If you ever went by the current office on ... Loop 288, you’re going to notice the parking lot is virtually always full,” Stucky said. “And people actually park across the six-lane road and try to work [their] way across those lanes. It was alarming to me to watch people do that. Somebody’s going to get hurt.”
The new office will have seven more workstations than the current office, for a total of 12. There will also be an additional 16 employees to increase service.
But the project’s principal developer, John Bundy, said it has been “quite an extensive process” to get the necessary approvals to build.
Bundy said they have closed on the land and have an approved preliminary plan. The final plan will be approved in September, and then the developers will be able to submit the plan for a building permit.
“We can’t have face-to-face meetings, which is really important when you’re trying to go through plans to get approvals,” Bundy said. “Online meetings and emails definitely complicate the permitting process in any city. But this thing is going to happen where we were planning on making it happen, and it will be open to citizens in 2021.”
While the process may have had some unexpected difficulties, the developers did come across a positive surprise on the property.
Bundy said civil engineers found a Blackjack Oak tree on the property that qualifies to be on a national registry of historic trees due to its size. Soon, the tree may be the second largest Blackjack Oak tree registered in Texas.