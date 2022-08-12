DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
Buy Now

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

Edward Leclair’s defense attorney, Mike Howard, returned to court Friday morning to determine the next steps in his client’s case after Leclair died shortly after learning of his guilty verdict at the Denton County Courts Building off McKinney Street.

On Thursday afternoon, Leclair had been found guilty of five counts of child sexual assault involving one victim. Shortly after the guilty verdict was announced in the 16th District courtroom, he began chugging what appeared to be murky water, according to people familiar with the case. At the suggestion of a county investigator, a bailiff checked on and found Leclair unresponsive in the holding cell next to the courtroom.

Edward Leclair

Edward Leclair

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Recommended for you