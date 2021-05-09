The three newest members of the Denton City Council — Alison Maguire, Vicki Byrd and Brian Beck — will be sworn in on Tuesday.
They’ll take the oath of office after the council canvasses election results.
Maguire defeated two-term incumbent John Ryan in District 4, 1,426-1,264. Byrd won her District 1 race against Birdia Johnson, 421-289, and Brian Beck, in the District 2 race, defeated Connie Baker, 1,315-732.
The other council members are Jesse Davis, who drew no opponent in the District 3 race, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer and at-large Place 5 member Deb Armintor.
Also on Tuesday, council members will elect a mayor pro tem. In December, when Johnson, Baker and Hudspeth were seated following their election victories, Davis was elected mayor pro tem. The city charter provides that a mayor pro tem must be chosen “as soon as possible after the annual election.” In that position, the mayor pro tem acts as mayor when the mayor is absent or is otherwise disabled.
Meeting in person
Council members are also expected on Tuesday to talk about returning to in-person meetings — more than a year after they began meeting virtually because of the pandemic. Before that, they met for work sessions in a small room at City Hall. Those meetings last, on average, about four hours. They then move to council chambers with theater seating for the regular meetings, and those often take three to five hours.
Ranchland Foods
Following a unanimous agreement on May 4 that staff members should finalize an economic development agreement with Ranchland Foods, council members are expected to OK a deal that would help move the company from its corporate headquarters in Phoenix to Denton.
Ranchland Foods CEO Ken Davis said he will invest almost $6 million in Denton and create 140 jobs that pay $70,000 on average.
Ranchland’s distribution hub is in Phoenix, where it ships thousands of packages each week, according to submitted documents. It uses grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and other organic meats.
Through Chapter 380 agreements provided by the Local Government Code, municipalities may offer incentives to promote economic development, such as retail and commercial projects, through grants and loans “at little or no cost,” according to the state comptroller’s office. Denton has offered Ranchland Foods a Chapter 380 grant for $218,500 over five years, in addition to other incentives, including a state program, for $614,302. All three incentives must be approved separately by council members.
Interim city attorney
Following discussion in closed session on Tuesday, council members are expected to appoint an interim city attorney to replace Aaron Leal.
Leal was hired by Royal Oak, Michigan, on April 27, four days before voters thrust three new council members into power. He has been on Denton staff for about a decade.
Leal is one of four council appointees. The others are the city manager, city auditor and municipal judge.
The city council meetings are scheduled for 3 p.m.