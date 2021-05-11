New Denton City Council members Vicki Byrd, Brian Beck and Alison Maguire say they know what kind of city manager they want — but four months after Sara Hensley was appointed to lead that office in the interim, it remains unclear when the search for a permanent city manager will begin.
“I think that’s the conversation council needs to have sooner or later, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we need to rush forward with the search itself,” Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Davis said. “For me, it’s really important to hear what the other [council members] have to say. I’m withholding judgment on how fast or how slow we need to go before we have that conversation.”
‘Our due diligence’
For Maguire, the District 4 member, she’s looking “for a candidate who is experienced.”
“I want someone who takes very seriously their role as a public servant, who recognizes the importance of soliciting public input and translating that into action,” she said. “I think that, based on what little I know about Sara Hensley, she has done that.”
Denton City Council members appointed Hensley interim city manager in February following Todd Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton’s city manager for four years before accepting the same position in Palm Desert, California.
“But I also want to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to ensure we are getting the best candidate for the job, which may or may not be Sara Hensley,” Maguire said. “I know that we’re all eager to get started on the process.”
In March, Hensley told the Denton Record-Chronicle that she had not decided whether to apply for the job. She had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. Before that, Hensley was interim assistant city manager in Austin for two years.
She also has worked for municipal governments in Phoenix, San Jose, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I think Sara is doing a bang-up job right now, and I don’t see a real need for any kind of rapid change,” Davis said. “And frankly, the more deliberative we can be in the process, the better it is for Denton.”
Beck, the District 2 representative, also said experience is important to him when it comes to hiring a city manager.
“We don’t want necessarily a small-town city manager unless there’s a lot of evidence that this person is aware and capable of managing a town of 140,000,” he said. “I would like to have someone who is very data-driven.”
City staff officials have repeatedly said no decision would be made on a timeline for a city manager search or the method to be used in that process until after the May 1 municipal elections.
‘Hard to speculate’
“Nothing has changed at the moment,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs. “It would be hard to speculate on any specific timelines prior to the new council members … having the opportunity to have that discussion.”
Byrd represents District 1. She said she favors a candidate who knows how to run “a city like ours.”
“I’m looking for someone who is well versed in the mechanics,” she said. That person “has the leverage to manage self and to be transparent and communicative with the City Council, as well as be someone who members of the community can trust.”
As interim city manager, Hensley is essentially the city’s CEO. She is permitted under law to hire department heads — interim and otherwise — without council approval, such as when she appointed Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon to be the interim assistant city manager in February.
Hensley is being paid an annual salary of $245,000 as interim city manager.
It is common for government bodies to hire consultants to conduct national searches for executive positions. Ralph Andersen & Associates, the California firm that brought Hileman to Palm Desert following a national search that drew 70 candidates, has also led the searches that brought several city employees to Denton: Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig, Dixon, Hensley, Denton Municipal Electric Assistant General Manager Terry Naulty and former DME General Manager George Morrow.