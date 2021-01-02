Denton County Precinct 1 commissioner Ryan Williams, sworn into office Friday, has hired a chief administrator: political consultant Matt Armstrong, who was named alongside Williams in a complaint filed with the IRS by former commissioner Hugh Coleman, his opponent in the March Republican primary.
Williams narrowly defeated Coleman in the primary, receiving 50.7% of the vote to Coleman’s 49.3%. Coleman later filed a formal complaint with the IRS alleging Williams, Armstrong and another campaign worker illegally used the Denton County Christian Coalition for political purposes.
Specifically, Coleman accused the three of committing multiple violations, including illegal use of assets, excessive lobbying, and failure to file required federal tax returns and forms in connection to the Christian Coalition and its subsidiaries. Williams was the only candidate who responded to a questionnaire from the coalition on various issues.
Reached by phone Friday, Coleman said he had received two letters from the IRS asking for additional information but did not know if an investigation had begun or will be conducted at all. Williams, reached by e-mail Friday, provided a statement on the allegations.
“Neither myself nor Matt Armstrong did anything wrong, and the complaint filed by former commissioner Coleman is baseless and frivolous,” Williams stated. “We have heard nothing about it since it was filed. Matt and I welcome an investigation by the IRS.”
As chief administrator for Williams, Armstrong’s annual salary is set at $77,234. From Flower Mound-based Grassroutes Public Relations, Armstrong was involved in another controversial race in 2018 when the campaign of Brad Fritcher, running to replace Place 1 incumbent Barbara Burns on the Denton ISD school board, sent voters a flyer designed to look like a mock report card.
Armstrong, Fritcher’s campaign consultant, said then that the mailer was a marketing tool and that the campaign did not want anyone to think it was what a real Denton report card looked like — though some information in the mailer, such as references to low state standardized test scores, wasn’t completely accurate.