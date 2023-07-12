After weeks of deliberation and the ousting of the city’s $68,500 bond consultant, the Special Citizen Bond Advisory Committee voted Tuesday night to recommend several key projects for the Denton City Council to approve as part of the November city bond election.
The new $70 million city hall, also known as a municipal complex, wasn’t one of those projects.
The grand total of the bond package heading to council members next week is $287.9 million, which means a projected tax rate increase between 4.4 and 6.8 cents per $100 of valuation, according to city staff.
The fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes a tax rate of $0.560 per $100 of valuation.
“Importantly, these are conservative figures,” Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said. “Our recent growth has outpaced these percentages and the actual result could be different.”
Adams offered an example with the 2019 bond program, which had a possible debt tax rate increase but, due to growth, the city didn’t need to raise the overall tax rate and actually lowered it.
The proposed $287.9 million bond package comes on the heels of Denton ISD’s $1.4 billion bond package, approved in May, and a $650 million county bond, approved in November, causing several committee members to wonder if now is the right time to move forward with a multimillion-dollar city bond package.
Neither the Denton ISD bond package nor the county’s will raise the tax rate, officials said.
“Many of our property valuations doubled this spring,” said committee member Pati Haworth. “Some of us — probably a lot of us — saw our property insurance double this spring.”
Committee members in favor of the bond justified doing it now because they argued that the projects will be more expensive if they wait. The city also has tentatively planned to ask voters to approve another multimillion-dollar bond package in three years for road improvement projects, according to city staff.
The projects approved Tuesday night for council to approve next week include:
- Fire Station #5 and #6 — each at $12.7 million
- Oakland Drainage & Upstream Improvements — $32.6 million
- PEC Phases 3 & 4 Drainage Improvements — $32.6 million
- Affordable Housing — $15 million
- Active Adult Center — $46.4 million
- South Branch Library — $38 million instead of the $50 million requested
- Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center Expansion — $15.8 million
- Mingo Roadway & Quiet Zones (without the improvements to Ruddell Street) — $35 million
- Inclusive Playground — $3.4 million
- City Hall West renovations — $17.9 million
- Trail Development — $15 million
- Aquatics — $15 million
- Public Art — $2.1 million
Committee members decided not to include Ruddell as part of the Mingo Roadway package due to the possibility that Texas Woman’s University and the City of Denton will close Bell Avenue to vehicular traffic.
“If we expand Ruddell, if we do that, that provides more incentive and justification in closing Bell Avenue to cars,” said committee member Jesse Davis, a former council member.
In addition, the committee recommended that council members create a public facility corporation for affordable housing, despite it failing to get a majority consensus from the council earlier this year.
One of the controversies surrounding PFCs is that the loss of property taxes “outstrips” the marginal financial returns from the tax exemptions developers receive to build affordable housing, according to a 2020 study by the University of Texas School of Law.
As the study’s authors noted, “The costs of the tax breaks are large, and on scrutiny, the public benefits are comparatively few.”
Dani Shaw, Denton’s director of community services, said that legislators addressed this issue earlier this year by implementing additional requirements for how many units need to be affordable based on area median income rates, which for the Denton area is $105,000 for a family of four.
Creating a PFC, Shaw said, would also allow the city to negotiate with developers to provide affordable units at 30%, 60% and 80% of AMI.
Committee members also recommended that council members consider issuing a certificate of obligation (COs), which only the council needs to approve, instead of a general obligation (GOs), which voters are required to approve, for the fire stations. Doing so will allow them to move forward with the projects sooner rather than later.
Former council member Kevin Roden, who chaired the committee, said citizens have a lot to be proud of with this bond package.
“I’m thankful to the city staff and fellow committee members for trudging through the messiness of democracy in developing this,” Roden said. “For all the dysfunction in Austin and D.C., cities are where we get stuff done.”
