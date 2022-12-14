State Rep. Lynn Stucky filed a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalty for drivers who violate the Move Over, Slow Down law in response to the number of first responder and roadside worker injuries or deaths due to reckless drivers.
State Rep. Lynn Stucky filed a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalty for drivers who violate the Move Over, Slow Down law in response to the number of first responder and roadside worker injuries or deaths due to reckless drivers.
A press release from Rep. Stucky’s office states of the nearly 4,500 people who died from crashes on Texas roadways in 2021, more than 2,500 occurred on interstate or state highways. Denton County accounted for 68 of those fatal crashes. Statewide, four fatal crashes and 182 accidents were the result of drivers failing to slow down or move over for a vehicle displaying emergency lights.
“This is a starting point on a larger conversation about this issue,” Jordan Overturf, the chief of staff for Rep. Stucky, told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “The severity of the fine should be in line with the consequences of putting a fellow Texan’s life in danger.”
The bill would increase the penalties for those who violate the law. Currently, a driver who violated the law can receive a ticket with a fine of up to $200. If a crash from violating the law results in injury, it is currently punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.
With Rep. Stucky's bill, failing to slow down or move over would be a Class C misdemeanor with a possible fine between $500 to $1,250. Subsequent violations would carry enhanced fines between $1,000 to $2,000.
If a driver violating the law caused serious bodily injury, the offense would be enhanced from the current Class B misdemeanor classification to a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a year in county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.
If a driver has previous violations and violates the law causing serious bodily injury, that would be a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Additional enhancements under the Texas Penal Code may occur based on the circumstances of the violation.
"The stories of the survivors of these accidents and the families that must carry on after a tragic death are harrowing," Rep. Stucky said in the press release. "I believe by enhancing the penalties, we are taking this issue seriously in Texas. ... My intent is to bring awareness to this issue and back that up with changes that will hopefully encourage drivers to be more responsible on the road."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.