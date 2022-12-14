Interstate wreck (copy)
State Rep. Lynn Stucky filed a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalty for drivers who violate the Move Over, Slow Down law in response to the number of first responder and roadside worker injuries or deaths due to reckless drivers.

A press release from Rep. Stucky’s office states of the nearly 4,500 people who died from crashes on Texas roadways in 2021, more than 2,500 occurred on interstate or state highways. Denton County accounted for 68 of those fatal crashes. Statewide, four fatal crashes and 182 accidents were the result of drivers failing to slow down or move over for a vehicle displaying emergency lights.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

