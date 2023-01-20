The first week to file for an open Denton City Council seat has passed, and several familiar faces have filed to seek a council seat this spring, including a couple of former officeholders, a retired justice of the peace and a former candidate for mayor.
The deadline to file for office is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
In District 1, City Council member Vicki Byrd is seeking reelection, and she has one opponent so far: Birdia Johnson, the former council member she defeated in May 2021.
Byrd is a retired educator and a former police officer at Texas Woman’s University, where she says she was the first Black female police officer hired. She eventually moved over to handle risk management at the university.
She also served on boards for the Denton Public Library and Parks and Recreation. She calls herself a “big-picture thinker.”
Byrd believes in standing up for justice and for financial and lifestyle opportunities for all, according to an op-ed she wrote for the Denton Record-Chronicle in April 2021, while she was running for the District 1 seat.
“Local business owners, students, homeowners and public agencies know that I plan on strengthening the core by fighting for affordable housing, improved infrastructure and economic development,” Byrd wrote. “It’s an investment in our future.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted Byrd for comment Friday morning, but she couldn’t be reached by deadline.
Johnson was filling the unexpired term left by District 1 council member Gerard Hudspeth, who was elected mayor.Now she’s back for a rematch.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Johnson for comment Friday morning, but she couldn’t be reached by deadline.
Johnson told the Record-Chronicle in April 2021 that she was a better candidate than her opponent because she is “the city of Denton completely” and promised to “work and make sure it gets done.”
“I realize the process is slow, but I know you’ve got to be faithful to it, and you’ve got to work hard in it,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to know the projects and the situation.”
District 2 council member Brian Beck has also filed for reelection.
Beck is an educator and a scientist, and he holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics. A 30-plus year career in computational/structural biology, high performance and cloud computing, Beck works at the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center (TAAC), which designs and operates some of the world’s most powerful computing resources, according to its website.
Beck is seeking to provide an informed citizenry and a responsive government and lists three important points that are leading his reelection campaign: healthy community, quality of life and people first, according to his campaign website.
“In my first term, together we protected your health, the environment and green spaces, enacted a non-discrimination ordinance, prioritized quality-of-life issues and amplified the voice of Denton’s citizens,” Beck wrote in his 2023 reelection announcement. “We still have a lot to do and I would appreciate your continued support.”
Beck hasn’t drawn an opponent so far.
Over in District 3, City Council member Jesse Davis has also filed for reelection. He’s facing at least one challenger — former City Council member Paul Meltzer — as well as an effort to recall him.
Davis, a native of Denton, graduated from the University of North Texas and Baylor School of Law. Since 2011, he has been serving as an assistant district attorney at the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. He also served as Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison’s assistant press secretary for three years in Washington, D.C.
“The opportunity provided me with both first-hand exposure to ‘how things work’ in government and the fine art of negotiation, knowledge that will help me hit the ground running on Denton City Council,” reads Davis’ campaign website.
During his first bid for the District 3 seat in 2021, Davis listed several issues that he was pursuing, including low taxes, economic development, planning for growth, sustainability and partnering with nonprofits so that they can continue “to provide social services to the most people at the lowest cost.”
Davis plans to be a voice and champion for first responders, safe, quality roads, empowered neighborhoods, financial responsibility and strong community, according to information from his campaign.
“We achieve the best results for our city when we embrace differences and craft creative solutions together,” Davis said in an email Wednesday. “I strive for that thoughtful, collaborative approach in my work on the City Council. It is more important now than ever. I love working for my hometown, and I am excited to see what more we can accomplish together.”
Davis may also be fighting a recall election as he seeks reelection. Denton resident Richard Gladden said a recall petition with 275 signatures — more than the 254 needed — was submitted to the city secretary’s office Friday morning.
City Secretary Rosa Rios has 10 days to certify the petition.
Davis has one opponent and possibly another one.
Former City Council member Paul Meltzer filed his paperwork in his bid for the District 3 council seat on Friday morning.
Meltzer lost to Gerard Hudspeth in 2022’s mayoral race. Since then, Meltzer has been focusing on the Denton Rotary Club and helping flood victims in Denton’s friendship city of Múzquiz. He recently returned from a trip there to deliver household items to those in need.
“After serving as at-large Council Member for four years, coming in second in the race for Mayor, and finishing my term as Mayor Pro Tem, I fully intended to retire from elected politics,” Meltzer wrote in a Friday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle. “Unfortunately, I can not sit by and watch my district’s current representation deliver nice rhetoric then make choices that are at odds with the values of our community.”
Meltzer said Davis voted against passing the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance and sided with development interests when he had the chance to protect Pilot Knob, an environmentally sensitive area.
In response, Davis said by email that he had proposed the nondiscrimination ordinance “in the first place, but had to vote against the final product because others warped it into something completely symbolic that doesn’t actually protect any of our citizens.” He also said, “I helped the city strike the best possible deal to protect Pilot Knob, including a conservation easement the developer didn’t want to give us,” citing gains on tree preservation and gas well setbacks in the area.
Proposition B was another issue Meltzer raised. He pointed out that Davis gave direction against affirming Proposition B, though Davis claimed that he did vote to accept the election results that decriminalized misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in Denton.
“Look, Jesse is a good guy, and he has a great family,” Meltzer said. “But his values simply aren’t aligned with our district. We need someone who’ll protect our neighborhoods, preserve our environment, and who will push for equality for all Dentonites. We need experienced, reasonable leadership who will listen to our concerns, fight for D3 values, and make the right choices for our community.”
Stephen Dillenburg also submitted paperwork for the appointment of a campaign treasurer, indicating that he proposes to run for the seat, according to city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye.
But Birdseye said Dillenburg hasn’t yet filed his application for a place on the general election ballot, or the application has not been qualified by the city secretary’s office.
Not much is known about Dillenburg, but he is a frequent speaker during the public comment section of the Denton City Council meetings. At one point, he encouraged council members to look into the negative side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Dillenburg for comment Friday morning, but he couldn’t be reached by deadline.
As of Friday afternoon, District 4 was an open council seat after former City Council member Alison Maguire was recalled in the Nov. 8 general election.
Retired Justice of the Peace Joe Holland has filed his application to run for the seat.
Holland served as the justice of the peace in Denton County for 17 years but has lifetime ties to the Denton community. His great uncle, Dr. M.L. Holland, owned the old Denton Hospital on South Locust Street. His maternal grandfather, James L. Baldwin, sat on the Denton City Commission prior to Denton becoming a home-rule city.
At the age of 19, Holland opened Denton Bicycle Center, which is still in business.
“I’m looking to be a voice of common sense and to bring a business approach to the City Council,” Holland wrote in a Friday email to the Record-Chronicle.
Donald Thornton also seems to be seeking the District 4 seat. Birdseye said Thornton has filed his appointment for a campaign treasure but either hasn’t filed for his application to seek office or is still waiting on its approval.
Thornton works for the Denton Police Department and serves as an appointed member of the Chief of Police Advisory Board, said Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for Denton police.
Thornton couldn’t be reached for comment by late Friday afternoon.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.