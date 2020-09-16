In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Denton City Council members agreed to issue a specific-use permit for the construction of a $58 million apartment community on Duchess Drive and S. Loop 288.
“I want to thank everyone involved who has helped bring this to fruition,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “This is really how things get done. I really appreciate the applicant working with the property owners in the area.”
On Sept. 1, the issue was tabled following a closed session involving the discussion of installation of a traffic signal at that intersection. But Tuesday, city council members did not discuss the issue and it the specific-use permit was quickly approved.
In February, council members voted to postpone a vote on the project after the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 to reject a special use permit for the Denton Grove apartment community, whose developer planned to offer affordable housing for tax credits on more than 16 acres.
“This current plan is a little different from the one you saw earlier this year,” Denton senior planner Julie Wyatt said earlier this month. “This one slides a little north. It is also proposing 12 two- and three-floor buildings with 524 parking spaces. This project is an affordable housing project.”
Wyatt said neighboring landowners gave the nod for construction of the multifamily property, to include “a mix of uses, of which various commercial uses remain predominant, but where residential, service and other uses are complementary.”
The project will also include a 12-foot sidewalk on Loop 288, “extending north to connect to existing Duchess,” and an 8-foot sidewalk, extending west on Duchess Drive. The 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 12 two- and three-story buildings will also have several amenities, including a pool, playground, game court, pavilion, grills, pedestrian paths, community park, dog park, tree preservation area and butterfly garden.
The request for a specific-use permit was made by Evolving Texas and Pedcor Investments LLC on behalf of Dennis J. Koop, according to city documents.