Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, beat out Democratic challenger Shadi Zitoon of Grapevine with 61.49% of the vote for the state Senate seat representing District 12.
Nelson won by 77,053 votes over Zitoon, who had 38.51% of the vote as of Tuesday night. Although she was behind in some precincts in and around Lewisville, Nelson led, mostly with comfortable margins, in the majority of the county’s other precincts.
Nelson was not available for comment, and her campaign had not issued a press release as of Tuesday night, though her official Twitter account retweeted a post from Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign congratulating her on the victory.
Zitoon said Tuesday night that he was conceding the race and would take some time out of politics before deciding on his next steps.
“I’ve been totally blown away by the amount of support I had and everybody who’s willing to pitch in and help out,” Zitoon said. “A lot of lessons were learned, but we did a lot of good work with what we had available.”
The District 12 representative will serve a two-year term before the seat is elected again in 2022 and 2026.
Currently chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Nelson faced no challengers in the March Republican primary, while Zitoon defeated Randy Daniels in the Democratic primary with 57.5% of the vote.
In 2016, Nelson was challenged only by Libertarian candidate Rod Wingo, winning with 82.98% of the vote. This year’s election is the first she has faced a Democratic opponent since 2006, when she received 63.98% of the vote.
Voting results are currently unofficial.