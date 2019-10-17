State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has received the Advocacy in Action Award from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for her work supporting cancer research, according to a news release.
The award was presented for Nelson’s establishment of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas in 2007, and her sponsorship of Proposition 6, which — if approved by voters in November — reauthorizes CPRIT.
Since establishment, CPRIT has made more than 5 million cancer prevention services available to Texans, making it the second largest supporter of cancer research in the nation, the release said.