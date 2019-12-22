State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was among several panelists this week at a White House Summit on mental health issues.
In her remarks, Nelson noted that the Texas Legislature allocated $8 billion to mental health over the next two years, saying that the allocations go beyond the Health and Human Services budget and touch 23 different agencies that address issues.
She also noted Texas programs that help veterans and a new effort to provide early intervention for young people at risk of suicide, substance abuse or becoming a danger to themselves or others.
Approximately 180 elected officials, experts and advocates attended the summit. Nelson was among four speakers serving on a panel for state and community reforms.
Video is available on C-span.org.