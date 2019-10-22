FLOWER MOUND — State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, together with members of the Texas Council on Family Violence and Denton County Friends of the Family, met Tuesday at the Thirty-One Gifts Distribution Center in Flower Mound to discuss domestic violence trends and initiatives across the state.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in 2018, 174 women and 32 men were killed by a domestic partner in Texas, according to the Honoring Texas Victims Report compiled by the TCFV.
The 174 women killed in domestic violence-related incidents in 2018 was an increase of 38 deaths from 2017, and the highest number of women killed in the last decade, TCFV CEO Gloria Terry said.
Three of the domestic violence-related murders occurred in Denton County, compared to one in 2017.
“We chronicle, identify and analyze these fatalities in Texas with the sole purpose of raising the awareness of what these crimes look like, and what needs to change in terms of policy, practice and training so we can change those outcomes,” Terry said.
The youngest victim in 2018 was 16 years old, and the oldest was 85. During her speech, Terry spoke about what both women lost.
“I think about the 85-year-old-woman, a woman who should be enjoying her golden years and reflecting on all that life has brought her,” Terry said. “Unfortunately for her, her life ended at the hands of her husband.”
Both Terry and Donna Bloom, director of Legal Services for Denton County Friends of the Family, acknowledged the work Nelson has done to help prevent domestic violence in Texas.
“The state of Texas is a leader among states on this issue of family violence,” Bloom said. “We set the pace for so many other states around public policy and legislation for the protection of families. The person that has championed that for years is Sen. Nelson.”
One such piece of legislation is a bill passed in 2013 that allows victims of domestic violence crimes to terminate lease agreements.
Nelson spoke about specific bills and steps being taken by the Texas Senate to make it easier for victims of domestic violence to come forward.
“We have come a long way,” Nelson said. “Now, thank goodness, we have women who are courageous enough to come and testify, which makes a huge difference. You heard the numbers; it’s staggering to me that we are still facing numbers like that. It’s not just Texas. It’s nationwide.”
National statistics are not as thorough as those compiled by the TCFV. According to the FBI’s Supplemental Homicide Reports in 2018, 1,809 people were killed by family members, 519 of whom were wives killed by husbands and 119 husbands killed by wives. However, nearly half of the 14,123 homicide victims were killed by an “unknown” person.
At the end of the event, Thirty-One Gifts presented Terry with a check for $10,000. Additionally, the TCFV named Nelson the recipient of the Legislative Champion Award for her dedication to victims of domestic violence.
