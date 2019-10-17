State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was recently honored with the Advocacy in Action Award from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for her work supporting cancer research, while the Texas Parent Teacher Association selected her as a Texas PTA Champion for Children for her leadership during the 86th Legislative Session.
The award from ACSCAN was presented for Nelson’s establishment of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas in 2007, and her sponsorship of Proposition 6, which — if approved by voters in November — reauthorizes CPRIT.
Since establishment, CPRIT has made more than 5 million cancer prevention services available to Texans, making it the second largest supporter of cancer research in the nation, the release said.
In presenting the Texas PTA award, the organization made note of Nelson’s work to promote early intervention for students at risk of suicide, substance abuse or becoming a danger to themselves or others.
As chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, Nelson sponsored the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which includes $100 million for the Texas Child Mental Health Consortium, a collaboration of Texas medical schools to provide mental health services for young at-risk Texans.