If you want a car the Denton Police Department has impounded or an old desk from the department, chances are you can make a bid for it through René Bates Auctioneers Inc.
Through a state statute and procurement law, local governments that want to dispose of things they buy with tax dollars must go through a public process to do so. Christine Taylor, the city’s procurement director, said the city secured a contract with René Bates last fall to auction things they deem as surplus or things they don’t want anymore.
“If an item is deemed surplus, we have certain criteria to meet,” said Dustin Rolfe, the auction warehouse manager. “If it’s still usable, we put a fair market value on it. Anything that’s over $100 or a group of items that meet over $100, we’ll offer it up to any other departments in the city to try to use it internally still. If no others want it, we auction it.”
Items are up for auction for 14 days so they can be advertised long enough, Rolfe said. He said the auction warehouse sees all sorts of things come through, including kids’ furniture that went for about $400. Most of what he sees is computer monitors and office furniture.
For cars that were impounded by the Denton Police Department, they’re auctioned off only if they’re no longer needed as evidence and an insurance company hasn’t claimed them or picked them up. Lt. David Hildebrand, who oversees the traffic division, said if no one claims the vehicle, the Police Department can file for a new title so that the city then becomes the owner of the car and can auction it off.
“We have some vehicles here for evidentiary reasons that go back as far as 2015 because a case hasn’t been adjudicated yet,” Hildebrand said. “The lot itself, it’s not very big at all. … there’s another area where once a vehicle is cleared [for auction] … vehicles get moved over to where it’s more toward the Service Center, which is where all the auction items even throughout the city get put.”
City vehicles like work trucks and fire apparatuses are prepared for auction with GovPlanet by having their city markings stripped. Terry Kader, the city’s fleet supervisor, said they have a software system that determines when one of their vehicles reaches the end of its life.
“It depends really on how each individual vehicle is used,” Kader said. “A typical vehicle like a sedan or work truck, it’s a 10-year life span and 100,000 miles. Some classes within that are a bit different. Police cars are a little different because they’re used a lot, so we try to get a few more miles out of them.”
How much they make from vehicles varies depending on their condition when they’re sold.
“Recently, prices are sky high for vehicles and equipment,” Kader said. “The return is much higher. We get anywhere from $5,000 to as much as $20,000 for a used piece of equipment or truck. We estimate at least 10% of the cost of the asset we’ll get in return for it.”
Taylor said a couple of different things can happen with the money they make.
“Anything that’s part of a police seizure goes into a fund,” she said. “[The Police Department] can use [it] or for materials and training. Any of the general office items go to warehouse revenue, which offsets the allocation other departments would pay to fund the warehouse.”
Kader said the return on the vehicle would go back to the department that owned it.
“Utilities and enterprise departments would get the return from their auction, and those vehicles … go to the general fund,” he said. “It could fund new vehicles or [be] used as City Hall deems appropriate.”
Throughout his time as the warehouse manager, Rolfe said police seizures of new car engines stand out to him the most.
“I think we have 10 total and a couple of transmissions,” he said. “They stand out to me because it’s up my alley.”