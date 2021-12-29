AUSTIN — Nearly two dozen bills the Legislature passed earlier this year will become law Saturday.
Lawmakers approved the bills, some of which relate to certain tax rules or exemptions, during the regular legislative session that ended in May. Hundreds of other new measures have already taken effect.
Here’s a look at some of the measures taking effect on New Year’s Day.
House Bill 115 exempts taxes from certain property owned by charitable organizations and used to provide housing and related services to people experiencing homelessness.
The measure removes the requirement that exempted property be located on a single campus, and requires that the housing provided on the property be permanent, among other provisions.
House Bill 1197 increases the maximum period that certain land owned by a religious organization for the purpose of expansion may be exempted from property taxation from six years to 10 years. The bill’s authors said the change is meant to benefit smaller congregations.
Senate Bill 911 makes a restaurant that holds certain alcoholic beverage permits or licenses eligible for a food and beverage certificate, among other provisions to regulate third-party food delivery services.
Supporters say the measure would help restaurants recover from the pandemic by creating clear requirements for food delivery services.
House Bill 3961 requires certain long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, to post on the facility’s website information about the state’s office of the long-term care ombudsman, which advocates for resident rights.
The measure addresses concerns that arose during the pandemic when facility closures isolated residents from loved ones for months.
Senate Bill 794 exempts homestead taxes for veterans who are considered “100% disabled” by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
Senate Bill 23 requires certain counties to hold elections before reducing the funding of a county’s primary law enforcement agency or reallocating funds to different law enforcement agencies. The measure only applies to counties with a population of more than one million.
The bill’s GOP authors said the measure responds to demands to “defund the police.” Supporters say the bill ensures voter input on budgetary decisions affecting public safety. Critics say it inhibits local control of county budget processes.
Also taking effect on Jan. 1 are some bills that have sections which are already effective, including a bill that overhauled training of judges in setting bail, required collection of data, and ordered officials to look at a defendant’s criminal history before setting bail.
Another measure allows homeowners to receive their homestead exemption in the year that they acquire the property, rather than having to wait for January 1 of the following year.