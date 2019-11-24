The unofficial start to the Thanksgiving holiday begins Wednesday, where a near-record amount of Texans are expected to travel at least 50 miles or more, according to AAA Texas. The projected 4.1 million travel volume represents an overall increase of 2.5% compared to last year and is the highest travel volume since 2005.
Across the United States, as more than 55.3 million Americans are estimated to travel 50 miles or more, Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas, says that traveling Texans can expect a congested and busy holiday.
Said Armbruster, “4.1 million Texans is almost a 3% increase from last year. You can bet that the roadways will be congested, airports will be busy and that many people will also be traveling by bus and train.”
Amy Brundeen, a resident of Providence Village, said that she plans to travel to Dallas to visit with her family for Thanksgiving this week. Brundeen, 47, who intends to make the roughly 80-mile roundtrip drive, said that traveling on Interstate 35E can be hectic and that she tries to avoid traffic when possible.
“It isn’t pretty,” Brundeen said in regard to traveling for Thanksgiving. “I try to take the toll roads when I can.”
As nearly 3.8 million Texans are expected to travel by automobile over the holiday, drivers should anticipate a longer than normal travel schedule, according to AAA Texas. On Wednesday, the busiest day for travel, drivers should plan for times that could exceed upwards of four hours longer than originally planned.
While a longer than normal travel schedule is expected, Denton drivers can anticipate a relatively smooth departure and unabated lanes due to ongoing construction, according to Emily McCann, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.
“The TxDOT Dallas District will not allow contractors to have any scheduled lane closures Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 1 for holiday travel,” McCann said.
Denton resident Keyonte Ramsey, a junior marketing student at the University of North Texas, said his plans for the Thanksgiving holiday include traveling to San Antonio to visit his family on Wednesday. Ramsey, who typically travels at night to avoid traffic, said that his holiday travel experience has been decent in the past.
“There hasn’t been much traffic,” Ramsey said, due to traveling later at night instead of during the day. “It’s still probably about four hours [total].”
As a near-record amount of Texans plan to travel this Thanksgiving, an estimated 4.4 million Americans and including 267,000 Texans are projected to travel by air, according to AAA Texas. The total amount of air travelers represents an increase of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively, as compared to total amounts from last year.
But whether departing or arriving to Denton or elsewhere for Thanksgiving, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists to make safety a priority of their holiday travels. DPS, and other Texas law enforcement agencies, will conduct around-the-clock operations and be on the lookout for motorists who are endangering either themselves or the public, according to Texas DPS spokesperson Lonny Haschel.
“DPS troopers and other Texas law enforcement agencies [will be looking for] drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other motorists who are endangering themselves or the public,” Haschel said.
Ahead of the holiday, AAA reported that although gas prices fluctuations are possible, cheaper gas prices could be expected for Texans, compared to the statewide averages from last year. According to AAA, the current statewide average is $2.26 per gallon, which is four cents less than this time last year.
Denton commuters, however, saw a double-digit spike at the pumps last week, as the lowest-available price per gallon was listed at $2.19, 16 cents higher than two-weeks ago. Fuel-price tracking company Gasbuddy estimates that the national average for gas prices this Thanksgiving will be about $2.56.
For those traveling this week, a moderately warm and mostly sunny afternoon can be expected both Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures expected in the low 70s, while the low Monday night will be in the lower 50s and Tuesday night the mid 40s. Wednesday through Friday, a 30-40% chance of rain can be expected with highs nearing the upper 60s, while lows are expected to hover around the upper 40s to low 50s.
The best chance of rain will be on Thursday, with the highest rainfall totals located north of Interstate 20 in the north and northeastern parts of Texas and the south and central parts of Oklahoma, according to Sarah Barnes, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. For those traveling south of I-20, showers can be expected on-and-off Thanksgiving Day, but should become more scattered towards Southeast and Central Texas.
But, Barnes said, neither thunderstorms nor severe weather appeared likely at this time.
“At this time, there does not appear to be a flood threat,” Barnes said. “However, slick roads and increased travel time will both be likely. Drive carefully and give yourself extra time to get to your Thanksgiving Day festivities.”