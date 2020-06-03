North Central Texas College plans to reopen its six campuses in three phases starting June 15, Chancellor Brent Wallace announced in a letter to the community.
“As we resume on-campus operations, our top priority is to protect the safety and health of NCTC’s faculty, staff and students,” Wallace said in the letter. “We have taken a variety of steps to make our campuses safe and outlined a flexible, multi-phase return to campus designed to meet NCTC’s operational needs while protecting our campus communities and remaining responsive to the needs of our employees.”
The first phase includes the return of select “key personnel” needed to complete essential services and some in-person instruction. Employees with “valid health concerns” will not be required to work on site.
Select Career and Technical Education courses will meet on campus to conduct training that could not be delivered remotely. Wallace said in the letter classrooms and labs were modified for proper social distancing precautions.
The campuses will still offer student services remotely during the first stage of reopening and on-campus operations will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and close on Fridays throughout summer.
If the first stage is successful, NCTC will enter the second phase of reopening on July 20. No more than half of full-time employees in a given area will return to work at the campus.
The campuses will then offer on-campus student services on a limited basis by appointment only.
Pending the success of phase two, on August 17, the campuses will allow additional employees to return and student services to expand. Selected employees will be notified by August 3.
Courses for Fall 2020 will vary from face-to-face, fully online, and blended instruction. For classes with face-to-face instruction, students will rotate between in-person and blended instruction to allow all students to experience both and control classroom density.
The campuses will also lower course capacity for fall so there are no more than one person per 36 square feet. They will also offer more Saturday courses.
NCTC anticipates athletics in the fall and will release formal plans when the National Junior College Athletic Association provides guidance later in June.