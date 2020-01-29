Despite a smooth inaugural semester for North Central Texas College’s Denton campus parking garage, it will not be available for public use during the second semester, though the possibility remains open for the public to be able to use it in the future.
According to Jessica DeRoche, senior director of the First State Bank Exchange campus, the four-story garage’s first semester went well as it served students, faculty and event participants. With the garage’s parking management system soon to be fully implemented, its usage rules will remain the same.
“We’re still evaluating to see what our options are with doing open parking, but as of right now, we’re still sticking to what we did last semester,” DeRoche said. “It is something that’s on our mind and I know we get asked that question quite a bit.”
Prior to the campus’ first semester, some downtown business owners voiced concerns that the influx of students could add to parking congestion. With the second semester having just begun, however, the impact appears to have been negligible.
Shine It Auto Detail owner Kevin Jones previously said he believed the campus could create problems if students didn’t use the garage properly. After a semester, he thinks NCTC has handled the situation well.
“To me, it’s a non-factor,” Jones said. “I don’t really notice any of them.”
Jones said it would be helpful if the garage was open to the public for certain hours, especially at night, but added that the college needs to prioritize the needs of its own students and faculty.
Much like Jones, Hoochie’s owner Sam Solomon said he doesn’t think the campus has made an impact one way or another on his seafood restaurant. He believes public access to the garage, even on a paid basis, would be a positive for his business and clientele.
“I don’t see my customers having any problem paying to park there,” Solomon said.
As for the student experience, the garage being across the street from campus and parking fees being worked into tuition incentivizes students to park inside instead of elsewhere downtown. NCTC student Rebecca Eason, who previously attended the Gainesville campus and is starting her first semester at the First State Bank Exchange, said she thinks students have taken to the arrangement well.
“There’s a lot of parking and it’s always open,” Eason said. “And I think the robot is cute.”