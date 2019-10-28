Learn more about the plants, animals and history of the area during the free Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road.
This community event includes information booths from the Texas Master Naturalists, Texas Master Gardeners and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The schedule includes a tree workshop at 8 a.m., Arbor Day Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and a presentation by Blackland Prairie Raptor Rescue at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit sustainabledenton.com.