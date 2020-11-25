DRC_Thunderstorm_112420.jpg

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Denton County setting off storm sirens all across the area. There was a 65mph wind gust reported 2 miles southwest of Krum by the Krum Fire department. Arlington reported significant damage to at least four structures and power lines down across the area. This image was shot in Corinth near the North Central Texas College campus Tuesday night, Nov. 24, 2020.

 Al Key/DRC

Tuesday night's storm triggered a tornado warning, but the National Weather Service had not confirmed a touchdown in Denton County as of Wednesday morning.

Tom Bradshaw, the lead meteorologist for the Weather Service in Fort Worth, confirmed a tornado touched down in Arlington. As for the rotation Denton residents may have seen Tuesday night, storm surveyors are heading out to North Texas counties Wednesday morning to review damage and track patterns.

"We did issue a tornado warning for part of Denton County," Bradshaw said. "We did have some rotation in some of the thunderstorms near Krum. It motivated us for that warning that covered northern Denton County. We'll be checking around various counties today to follow up."

Tornado sirens went off Tuesday as parts of northern Denton were included in the tornado warning, a Denton spokesperson said. Neighborhoods north of University Drive were included in that warning.

Five people experienced storm-related power outages Tuesday, but spokesperson Ryan Adams said one of the two was an outage on the property owner's side and not the city utility side.

The second outage was reported at 7:51 p.m., and power was restored just after 9 p.m. No damage in the city was reported as a result of the storm.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as a whole saw less than an inch of rain, with Denton Enterprise Airport reporting 0.68 inches of rain. Bradshaw said they haven't received reports of hail from any of the counties in the Fort Worth office's coverage area.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!