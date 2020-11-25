Tuesday night’s storm triggered a tornado warning, but the National Weather Service had not confirmed a touchdown in Denton County as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tom Bradshaw, the lead meteorologist for the Weather Service in Fort Worth, confirmed a tornado touched down in Arlington. As for the large cloud Denton residents may have seen Tuesday night, storm surveyors are heading out to North Texas counties Wednesday morning to review damage and track patterns.
Big tornado went by my house in denton tx. Excuse my room mates excitement. #TORNADOWARNING #tornado @WeatherNation #dentontx pic.twitter.com/ERXDYn120e— Zireael (@Skogs_ra) November 25, 2020
By Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said they hadn’t received reports of damage in Denton County to go out and survey, so they aren’t reporting a tornado touched down Tuesday.
“We did issue a tornado warning for part of Denton County,” Bradshaw said. “We did have some rotation in some of the thunderstorms near Krum. It motivated us for that warning that covered northern Denton County. We’ll be checking around various counties today to follow up.”
Tornado sirens went off Tuesday as parts of northern Denton were included in the tornado warning, a Denton spokesperson said. Neighborhoods north of University Drive were included in that warning.
Five people experienced storm-related power outages Tuesday, but spokesperson Ryan Adams said one of the two was an outage on the property owner’s side and not the city utility side.
The second outage was reported at 7:51 p.m., and power was restored just after 9 p.m. No damage in the city was reported as a result of the storm.
The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as a whole saw less than an inch of rain, with Denton Enterprise Airport reporting 0.68 inches of rain. Bradshaw said they haven’t received reports of hail from any of the counties in the Fort Worth office’s coverage area.