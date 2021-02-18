Texans should leave any plans for ice skating for the rinks and avoid bodies of water that look frozen over.
Although small bodies of water in the Denton area may look frozen over, the National Weather Service and Denton Police Department are warning people not to stand on frozen ponds or lakes.
On Wednesday, the Police Department and a few good Samaritans rescued a few people who fell through a frozen pond around the 4300 block of Teasley Lane.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the Fort Worth weather service, said they’re trying to pass along the message that people shouldn’t stand on any frozen body of water during the winter weather.
“Water doesn’t always freeze evenly,” Barnes said. “That’s why we’ve been seeing problems of people falling or even drowning. As temperatures increase over the next few days, the ice will thin out and eventually melt out. It makes it even more dangerous. Just avoid it completely.”
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said a 911 caller reported the situation as a welfare concern after seeing people around the body of water.
“Please do not venture out onto ponds or pools right now, and keep a close eye on playing children to ensure they don’t attempt this either,” the department said in a social media post Thursday afternoon. “This is still Texas, and despite these lower than usual temperatures, these partially-frozen bodies of water are incredibly dangerous and unpredictable.”
North Texans will have to wait until the weekend for the ice to thaw out. Thursday night into Friday morning, North Texans are under a hard freeze warning.
“The reason we issued that [warning] is that we’re expecting a bit of a colder night and because of problems with pipes and the power situation,” Barnes said. “We pushed that out even though technically the criteria [for a hard freeze] warning is 10 degrees. We will reach single digits northwest of the Denton area, but we’re only executing 10 to 15 degrees in Denton County.”
During the hard freeze warning, the weather service asks residents to be aware of hazardous road conditions as any snow or ice that melts today will refreeze overnight, and protect indoor plumbing as there’s still the potential for pipes to burst.
Although the city of Denton is still recommending residents to conserve water during the current boil water notice, they said people can still protect their pipes by shutting off their water valve or covering pipes with clothing and blankets.