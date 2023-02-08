The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that a sex offender committed suicide by drinking sodium nitrite last August in a Denton County courtroom shortly after receiving his guilty verdict.
Edward Leclair died from the toxic effects of sodium nitrite, John P. Briggs, the chief forensic death investigator, confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
No other information is available until the report has been finalized.
Sodium nitrite is often used as a preservative in foods and curing meat. Several academic publications in 2020 and 2021 have also discussed the toxicity of sodium nitrite, and an apparent recent increase in suicides from using sodium nitrite which had been ordered online.
In 2019, eBay chose to stop the sale sodium nitrite as a chemical, after receiving a report of potential use of the substance for suicide attempts.
“We were shocked by this,” Howard said. “It does carry a lot of emotion and even more so for the jurors.
"They didn’t choose to do this. They were chosen, and as we told them, serving on a jury and making sure that the justice system works for the alleged victim and accused person is the cornerstone of being a citizen and making sure our government and society function.”
Leclair, a corporate recruiter from Frisco, was found guilty of five counts involving one victim he met in July 2016 through an advertisement for sex.
After he discovered that she was only 14, Leclair continued to communicate with her for sex and ended up having three additional sexual encounters between them, as the Denton Record-Chronicle reported last year.
Leclair was arrested in late July 2018. His bond was set at $30,000.
Throughout the trial in August, Lecliar had been sipping from a water bottle. After the guilty verdict was read, Leclair’s defense attorney noticed him taking a prolonged drink of the bottle before he was taken into the holding room.
Shortly thereafter, the bailiff found Leclair collapsed in the holding room.
“They found the patient unconscious but breathing, in custody and evaluated him at the scene,” Denton Battalion Chief David Boots told the Record-Chronicle in August. “He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.”
