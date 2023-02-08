DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that a sex offender committed suicide by drinking sodium nitrite last August in a Denton County courtroom shortly after receiving his guilty verdict.

Edward Leclair died from the toxic effects of sodium nitrite, John P. Briggs, the chief forensic death investigator, confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Edward Leclair

